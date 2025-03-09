Candriam S.C.A. Buys 3,170 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

