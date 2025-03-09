Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $5.50. Valeo shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 5,591 shares traded.
Valeo Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10.
About Valeo
Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.
