NWF Group (LON:NWF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 157.55 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 175.78 ($2.27). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 174.50 ($2.25), with a volume of 54,457 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get NWF Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NWF Group

NWF Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22.

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 5.50 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. NWF Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NWF Group plc will post 17.4489796 earnings per share for the current year.

NWF Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.