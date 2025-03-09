NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.4% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in NIKE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 118,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $102.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.18.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.