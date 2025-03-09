BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 9,384 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.