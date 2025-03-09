Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Raises Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi boosted its stake in Align Technology by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 360,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,708,000 after purchasing an additional 157,654 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $42,243,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN opened at $173.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.32 and a 12 month high of $335.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.02 and a 200 day moving average of $221.29.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Mizuho began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Partners raised Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Align Technology from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.91.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

