OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $2.44 Million in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.56, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $230,080.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 180,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,540.78. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $1,014,727.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,730 shares in the company, valued at $48,192,733.80. This represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,656 shares of company stock worth $7,856,836 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

