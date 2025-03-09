OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $2.44 Million in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWREFree Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.56, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $230,080.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 180,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,540.78. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $1,014,727.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,730 shares in the company, valued at $48,192,733.80. This represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,656 shares of company stock worth $7,856,836 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

