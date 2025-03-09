Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Position Raised by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 650,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 2.0% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $31,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567,654 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,171,000 after purchasing an additional 737,805 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 178.3% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,907,000 after purchasing an additional 687,353 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,940,000 after purchasing an additional 537,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,281,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.