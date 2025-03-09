Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Position Raised by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 650,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 2.0% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $31,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567,654 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,171,000 after purchasing an additional 737,805 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 178.3% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,907,000 after purchasing an additional 687,353 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,940,000 after purchasing an additional 537,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,281,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
VTIP opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.62.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.