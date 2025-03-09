OFI Invest Asset Management Purchases Shares of 13,149 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,149 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,687,063.84. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $449.40 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.15. The firm has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.81.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

