Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 230.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487,489 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

REGN opened at $707.51 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $642.00 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $696.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $851.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

