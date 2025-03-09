Rialto Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,389 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,269,000 after buying an additional 121,099 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,233,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,630,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,071,000 after buying an additional 198,882 shares during the period.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
VYM stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.93.
About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
