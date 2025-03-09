iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.07 and last traded at $19.84. 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

About iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF

The iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (ETEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in breakthrough innovations addressing climate transition. The fund selects stocks by utilizing an Adoption Curve that contributes to a companys aggregate score (sum of revenue earned from green technology and product innovation score) ETEC was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

