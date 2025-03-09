LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $2.29. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 181,730 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.13% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,102,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

