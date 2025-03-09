Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BATS:BTCO – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $87.60 and last traded at $88.88. Approximately 174,443 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $90.28.
Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.15.
About Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF
The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.
