ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 199,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 500,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ABVC BioPharma stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Free Report) by 269.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,968 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 1.11% of ABVC BioPharma worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

