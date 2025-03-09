CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $1.97. CEMIG shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 1,989,203 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIG. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CEMIG to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

CEMIG Trading Up 0.8 %

CEMIG Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

