Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,041,552,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after acquiring an additional 818,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,990,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,092,000 after acquiring an additional 433,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,395,000 after acquiring an additional 219,309 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.07 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.