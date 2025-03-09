HM Payson & Co. Has $979,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total value of $2,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,590.89. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $225.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.48 and a 200-day moving average of $221.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.57 and a 52-week high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

