Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 975,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $88,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $96.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.