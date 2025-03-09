PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 56,531 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,063,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,531 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $71,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,434,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,466,000 after acquiring an additional 116,159 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,743,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,920,000 after purchasing an additional 141,687 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,378,000 after purchasing an additional 393,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,263,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,796,000 after purchasing an additional 184,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,093,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,888,000 after purchasing an additional 197,353 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $68.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $71.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

