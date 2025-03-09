Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 454.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,282,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 2,246.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,036,000 after acquiring an additional 136,501 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 122,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,380,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,871,000 after purchasing an additional 88,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $376.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.75. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.48 and a 12 month high of $545.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

