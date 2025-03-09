EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 152.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,977 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Inv LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Barclays lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $125.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.78 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

