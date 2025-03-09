E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 109.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOH opened at $327.11 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.32 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.69.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

