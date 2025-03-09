Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $118.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

