1,408 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $218.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.12. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

