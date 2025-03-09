Andra AP fonden Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $451,458,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $71.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

