Andra AP fonden Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 263,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $124.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $140.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.27.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

