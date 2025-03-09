20,000 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Acquired by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $73.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

