OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX) Shares Purchased by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) by 120.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,044 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in OS Therapies were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OS Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of OS Therapies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on OS Therapies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of OS Therapies stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. OS Therapies Inc has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

In other news, major shareholder Shalom Auerbach sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,431,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,904,639.24. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

