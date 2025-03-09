Kendall Capital Management Sells 380 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

NYSE CBRE opened at $130.51 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.81.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

