Kendall Capital Management Boosts Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Stride were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 72.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,594,000 after buying an additional 347,564 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stride by 51.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 929,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after buying an additional 314,435 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,044,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stride by 416.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 222,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $123.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.22. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

