Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,182 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $260.74 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

