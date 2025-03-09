Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCT. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSCT stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

