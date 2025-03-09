3,819 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Axis Wealth Partners LLC

Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $174.45 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

