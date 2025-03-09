Axis Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,348,000 after purchasing an additional 839,150 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,931,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32,458.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 362,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after acquiring an additional 361,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $176.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.13.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

