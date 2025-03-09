Kendall Capital Management Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 38.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,025,000 after buying an additional 56,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $102,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 26.5% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,546,000 after buying an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.3 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $134.70 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.45 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

