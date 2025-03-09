Ruffer LLP Invests $10.27 Million in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 137,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,266,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.64 per share, with a total value of $247,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,491,624.56. This trade represents a 1.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.46 per share, with a total value of $249,395.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,679.20. This represents a 3.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,008 shares of company stock valued at $497,835 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.22.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

