Retirement Solution LLC Trims Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Retirement Solution LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Retirement Solution LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $19,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSV. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 149.4% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.15. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

