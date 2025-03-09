5,375 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by SLT Holdings LLC

SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,375 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $132,323,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,657,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Shopify by 29.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 342,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 26.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Shopify from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

Shopify Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.96. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

