FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) is Saybrook Capital NC’s 5th Largest Position

Saybrook Capital NC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up 6.3% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $23,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $440.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $462.37 and its 200-day moving average is $463.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

