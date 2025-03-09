BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Hess by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 22,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hess by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $147.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day moving average is $139.92. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $123.79 and a 1-year high of $163.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Hess’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

