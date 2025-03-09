AlphaQuest LLC Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Choreo LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DD opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

