AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Raised by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $1,382,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $77.50 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

