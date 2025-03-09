Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $829,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 520,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,380,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,904,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 722,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,688,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average of $101.04. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.53 and a 52-week high of $102.90.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

