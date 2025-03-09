The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 2,759.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 116,361 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 159.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,440,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,844,000 after buying an additional 3,959,480 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,358,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 766,910 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,303,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 458,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1,653.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 355,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus upgraded Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

