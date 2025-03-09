7,136 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Argentarii LLC

Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 617.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,503 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,906,000 after acquiring an additional 993,694 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $109,403,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,520.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 658,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,247,000 after acquiring an additional 633,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 880,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,597,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE SPG opened at $170.97 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.25 and a 12 month high of $190.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.50.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,384.21. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.44.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

