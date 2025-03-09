BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,517,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012,820 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $510,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.65.

NYSE:BJ opened at $115.85 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.81 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.35 and a 200-day moving average of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

