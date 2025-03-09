Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 77,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.
Petershill Partners plc, formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc, is a private equity firm operating as general partner solutions firm. The firm focuses on growth capital and private capital strategies also. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The firm was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
