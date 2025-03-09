GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Trading Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.99. 583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

GAMCO Investors Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $605.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68.

GAMCO Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from GAMCO Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

