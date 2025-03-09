Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.23. 255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Bilfinger Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

About Bilfinger

(Get Free Report)

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, and nuclear fusion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.